UPDATE: Two weekend shooting victims identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two men killed in separate weekend shootings have been identified.

Delonte Corvon Walker-Ross, 18 of Fort Wayne, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 23 in a home on Oxford Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cause of Death is Gunshot Wound(s) and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

In a separate shooting in the 1400 block of Greene Street, Deandre Anthony Voss, 32, was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

His Cause of Death is Gunshot Wound(s) and the Manner of Death is Homicide.

Walker-Ross and Voss are the 40th and 41st homicide victims in Allen County this year.

Both shootings are still under investigation.