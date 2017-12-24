Two death investigations underway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two death investigations are underway after two separate shootings over the weekend.

The first took place around 3:20 a.m., Saturday. Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Oxford Street on a report of shots being fired in the area. Once officers arrived they found two men inside the residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Detectives are currently interviewing potential witnesses and speaking with residents in the neighborhood.

Meanwhile, also Saturday morning at approximately 3:55 a.m., Fort Wayne police officers were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported they heard a gunshot and noticed a man lying in the grass bleeding. Officers arrived and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Not many other details have been released, but both incidents remain under investigation.