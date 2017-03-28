UPDATE: Three dead in Fort Wayne shooting including two women, suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department have released new details regarding a Monday night shooting that left two women dead and the alleged suspect dead.

Michael Joyner, Fort Wayne police spokesman, tells WOWO News, after further investigation, the incident appears to be a homicide/suicide situation.

Just before 9:00 p.m., officers were called to the shooting in the 900 block of Pemberton Drive near Kensington Boulevard. Once there, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the roadway, with bullet holes on the driver’s side.

“Once they (the two female victims) were there, they were shot at. They retreated from their vehicle and ran west towards Kensington. The individual followed them… shooting them,” says Joyner.

After talking with witnesses, officers learned the alleged shooter was inside a nearby home. “In the home we found an adult man, down, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Police believe the suspect had a relationship with one of the female victims and made an indication of harming himself on social media. That prompted the two women to arrive at the home on Pemberton.

Police say all three victims are young adults. “It’s a very tragic situation… these types of incidents, when its domestic related, they’re hard to identify when they’re going to happen.”

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, and the identities of the victims, pending family notification.