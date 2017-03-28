Two women shot to death, suspected shooter dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating a Monday night shooting, that left two woman dead and the alleged shooter dead.

Just before 9:00 p.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 900 block of Pemberton Drive, on a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the roadway, with bullet holes on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that two women took off running between houses and were laying in the front yard of a house in the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard. Witnesses also said a man was seen leaving the scene and possibly walked into 914 Pemberton Drive.

The two women were found with multiple gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition; were she was later pronounced dead.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the alleged suspect was inside 914 Pemberton Drive and a search warrant was issued. Several emergency crisis teams were brought in to try and contact the suspect, but the attempts were unsuccessful. Crews eventually made their way inside the home and found the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are speaking with multiple witnesses to piece together an accurate picture of events. Meanwhile, this incident remains under investigation and the Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death, and the identities of the victims, pending family notification.