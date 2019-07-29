UPDATE: Saturday morning homicide victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the shooting death of one man early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the intersection of Lafayette and Williams at 6:35am on reports of a man lying in a grassy area nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Jamarkus Allen Kindred, 33 of Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner has determined Kindred died of gunshot wounds, and his manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

Kindred is the 14th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Police are currently searching for two men and a woman, who they say may have information related to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.