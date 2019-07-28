FWPD seeks three with possible knowledge of fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping the public can help officers identify three people spotted on camera near the scene of a fatal weekend shooting.

In the photos below, two men and a woman are seen; investigators would like to speak with them to see if they can provide information on a homicide investigation that started when witnesses spotted a man lying near the intersection of Lafayette and Williams yesterday.

If you recognize any of the people in these photos, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.