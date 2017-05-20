UPDATE: Overnight shooting victim identified as North Side High School coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More details are coming to light regarding a recent overnight shooting. Terrance Miles, 36, an assistant football coach at North Side High School, was shot to death early Friday morning in the 900 block of Francis Street near E. Washington Boulevard.

The Allen County Coroner identified him as the victim Friday afternoon and ruled the shooting death a homicide. He is the 11th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

Initially, Miles was said to be in critical condition, but once paramedics arrived on the scene, he was pronounced dead, two blocks from his East Berry Street home.

Miles was not only an assistant coach at North Side High School, but also an administrative assistant at Forest Park Elementary School. He graduated from North Side, played football at Indiana State University and for the Fort Wayne Freedom indoor football team.

He was also active as a youth coach.

A letter was sent home with Forest Park and North Side students, informing parents that Miles had died unexpectedly, according to the Journal Gazette. The letter called Miles a beloved member of their staff and said he was involved in the lives of many children at all grade levels.

Detectives went door to door searching for anyone with information and were looking at nearby video surveillance. In the meantime, there is no suspect information, but officers are asking that if you know anything about this contact Fort Wayne police at 427-1201. ​