One man dead after overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are investigating an overnight fatal shooting.

The shots were fired just after 12:15 a.m., on Francis Street near E. Washington Boulevard. Once officers arrived on the scene they found a man, down, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was initially said to be in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead by paramedics on the scene.

Detectives are going door to door searching for anyone with information and looking at nearby video surveillance. In the meantime there is no suspect information at this time, but officers are asking that if you know anything about this contact police.

The cause and manner of death, as well as the victim’s identity, will be released by the Allen County Coroner. Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.