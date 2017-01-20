UPDATE: Officers looking for two suspects after armed bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are looking for two masked men after an armed robbery at a local bank.

RELATED: FW Police investigating armed robbery at local bank

The Fifth Third Bank, located at 6026 Lima Road was robbed at approximately 8:00 a.m., Wednesday morning. Officers tell WOWO News, a bank employee approached the doors to the bank and that’s when she was ambushed by the two suspects. They forced their way in and were able to get an unknown amount of cash.

Both suspects were armed with handguns. The employee was the only person other than the two suspects in the bank at the time of the robbery.

The suspects were last seen exiting the front door of the bank and described as follows:

Suspect #1: Black Male 20-30 Years of Age

6’’-6’2” Tall, 180 lbs., Slender Build, Green Eyes

Black Hooded Sweatshirt, Bottom Half of Face Concealed by Mask

Armed with Handgun

Suspect #2: Black Male 20-30 Years of Age

6’ Tall, 150-160 lbs., Smaller Frame, Brown Eyes

Black Hooded Sweatshirt, Bottom Half of Face Concealed by Mask

If you know anything about this, investigations are asking that you call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP (436-7867).

Meanwhile, the incident remains under investigation.