UPDATE: New information on missing Garrett teen.

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) New information has come in on the missing teen, 14-year-old Shayden Howard.

Shayden Howard is described as 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Howard was last seen in the Garrett area on May 6. He is to believed to be with an adult male who has now been identified as 36-year-old Larry Taylor. Taylor is described as 6-feet-3 with brown hair and blues eyes according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

It is believed that the two may travel to Auburn or Fort Wayne.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Garrett Police Department at 260-357-5151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.