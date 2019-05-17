Authorities searching for missing teenager

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Public assistance is being sought by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in locating a 14-year-old boy.

Shayden Howard was last seen in Garrett on May 6. He is believed to still be in the Garrett area or could possibly attempt to travel to Fort Wayne.

Shayden is described as 6-foot-1, 195 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He may also be traveling with an adult male.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Shayden Howard, contact the Garrett Police Department at 260-357-5151 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 800-THE-LOST.