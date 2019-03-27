UPDATE: Man identified in overnight Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a shooting near a Fort Wayne school last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the 4400 block of Smith Street, near Abbett Elementary School, around 10:30 p.m. on several reports of gunshots in the area.

Police found a man in critical condition, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home, and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as Felton Oneil Walker, 23 of Fort Wayne.

It appears Walker was hit by gunfire that came from outside the home, similar to a shooting on Gaywood Drive last week that wounded two people.

Walker’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the Allen County Coroner ruled his death a homicide. Walker is the fourth homicide victim in Allen County for 2019.

The shooting is still under investigation.