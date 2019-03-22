Two wounded in overnight shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Gaywood Drive at about 1:35am Friday on reports of gunfire.

The FWPD says they found a man and a woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man remains in serious condition and the woman is in critical condition.

Police believe both victims were asleep in their home when an unknown number of people began shooting into the home from the rear alley. Several shell casings were found behind the home, and police say someone in a vehicle near the scene fled when officers approached.

If you know anything about the shooting, contact police.