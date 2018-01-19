UPDATE: Indiana official says state will be careful with extra Amazon bid incentives

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – A top state official says Indiana will be judicious in what it offers in support of the bid from Indianapolis for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Seattle-based Amazon included Indianapolis on its list of 20 cities it is still considering for what the company says will be a $5 billion project with as many as 50,000 employees.

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that something like Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentives package last year for a Foxconn electronics plant would go too far.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett says no specific incentives have yet been offered to Amazon. He says the proposal to Amazon outlined several potential sites in Indianapolis and surrounding counties.

Amazon says it will make a final selection sometime this year.