Indianapolis makes cut for Amazon HQ2 finalists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indianapolis is among 20 finalists for Amazon’s second North America headquarters.

The online retailer released their list of finalists Thursday morning, with the Chicago metro area also making the cut.

Indianapolis and Fishers teamed up on a combined bid for the facility, which is expected to bring a $5-billion investment and as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs to the winning community.

Amazon received a total of 238 proposals for what’s called “HQ2,” and plans to make a final decision by the end of the year.

The full list of finalists, by alphabetical order, is below:

– Atlanta, GA

– Austin, TX

– Boston, MA

– Chicago, IL

– Columbus, OH

– Dallas, TX

– Denver, CO

– Indianapolis, IN

– Los Angeles, CA

– Miami, FL

– Montgomery County, MD

– Nashville, TN

– Newark, NJ

– New York City, NY

– Northern Virginia, VA

– Philadelphia, PA

– Pittsburgh, PA

– Raleigh, NC

– Toronto, ON

– Washington D.C.