UPDATE: Fort Wayne man faces charges after a Kendallville bank robbery

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man is facing federal charges after a bank robbery on December 16.

Danurell Blair, 39, is facing federal bank robbery charges for his alleged involvement in the robbery of Campbell & Fetter Bank in Kendallville, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

Federal court documents allege Blair scoped out the bank for days before the robbery.

Just after 10 a.m. on December 16, Blair fled the bank parking lot in a car following the robbery. After a trooper block his path at U.S. 6 and State Road 3, Blair accelerated and rammed the driver’s side of the police vehicle.

The trooper tried to arrested him, and fired a shot from his handgun. Blair was not struck and drove off before he was eventually captured after his vehicle hit stop sticks.

According to court documents, Blair told police that he did not have a gun during the robbery. He also allegedly told an FBI agent that he and his wife were out of money, and needed cash to pay for their motel room.

Blair said he decided to rob the bank to avoid being homeless.

There is no other information available at this time.