State trooper involved in shooting following bank robbery

Kendellaville, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana State Police trooper was involved in a shooting while trying to arrest an alleged bank robber Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police say the trooper, whose name has not been released, was trying to arrest an alleged robber just after 10 a.m. at the Campbell and Fetter Bank at 135 East North Street in Kendallville.

ISP says the alleged robber fled the bank parking lot in a car. That’s when the trooper blocked the path of the car at U.S. 6 and State Road 3 with his police pickup truck.

Officials say the alleged robber then accelerated and rammed the driver’s side of the trooper’s pickup. The trooper tried to arrest the alleged robber, firing a shot from his handgun. The man was not struck and drove off before they were eventually was captured after his vehicle hit stop sticks.

The FBI is leading the investigation on the bank robbery.

No other information has been released at this time.