UPDATE: Cause and manner of death determined for men found on Calhoun Street Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The cause and manner of death have been determined for the two men found dead from gunshot wounds in a home on South Calhoun Street Tuesday.

The cause of death for both men has been determined to be gunshot wounds of the chest.

The manner of death has been determined to be homicide and suicide.

Although both men have been identified, identities will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The incident still remains under investigation.