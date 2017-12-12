Two people found dead inside home on South Calhoun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are conducting a death investigation after two bodies were found in a southside home.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of South Calhoun Street just before 10 a.m. this morning on a report of a suspicious person. The property owner told police he heard noise coming from the upstairs of a vacant property.

Police say they heard a single gunshot upon arrival, and closed Calhoun to traffic between Pontiac and Creighton.

Police sent in robots and found two deceased men inside the building.

How the victims died and their identities have not yet been released.

EARLIER: Currently Calhoun Street is closed between Pontiac and Creighton due to heavy police presence near the area.

Fort Wayne Dispatch tells WOWO news officers were called to South Calhoun Street, Tuesday afternoon, near West Taber Street.

The Fort Wayne Police Department also issued the following tweet advising people to stay clear of the area.

Calhoun Street is shut down between Pontiac and Creighton due to police call out. Please avoid the area. — Fort Wayne Police (@FortWaynePolice) December 12, 2017

As of right not it’s unclear as to why so many officers were called to the scene, but stay tuned to WOWO as we will continue to follow this story.