UPDATE: Allen County Coroner identifies man found in FW river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner has identified the man found floating in the St. Mary’s River.

According to the Allen County Coroner, William Vanburen Martin Parker IV’s cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning. However, the 28-year-old’s manner of death is still pending.

His body was pulled from the St. Mary’s River near the St. Joseph Boulevard Bridge, Thursday afternoon.

Numerous emergency crews were called to the scene after two witnesses, walking on the Columbia Street Bridge around 1:30 p.m., noticed the body floating in the water. The Fort Wayne Fire Department made the recovery.

Meantime, the incident remains under investigation.