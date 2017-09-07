UPDATE: Autopsy set for Friday after body pulled from FW river

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the St. Mary’s River near the St. Joseph Boulevard Bridge.

Numerous emergency crews were called to the scene after two witnesses, walking on the Columbia Street Bridge around 1:30 p.m., Thursday, noticed a body floating in the water. The Fort Wayne Fire Department made the recovery.

Meantime, not many other details have been released, but we do know that the body is that of a black male, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.