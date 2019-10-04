Underwood found not guilty of football coach’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County jury returned a “not guilty” verdict Thursday evening in the murder trial of Henry Underwood.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, the jury found Underwood “not guilty” of all counts against him, which included murder, felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and using a firearm in the May 2017 death of Terrance Miles.

The verdict reportedly enraged members of Miles’ family who had been awaiting the verdict. Miles, who was an assistant football coach at North Side High School, was shot outside his brother’s apartment after police say he discovered Underwood and Jaevin Bowie going through vehicles in the parking lot.

Bowie was the prosecution’s chief witness. He had pleaded guilty earlier to lesser charges and told the jury that he witnessed the shooting and had personally cleaned the weapon afterward.

Underwood’s attorneys, however, pointed to inconsistencies in Bowie’s testimony and made the jury aware of changes he made to his story while police were investigating.