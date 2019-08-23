Vigil held for slain Fort Wayne football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): “The system is broken.”

That’s what the cousin of a Fort Wayne high school football coach, killed two years ago, tells the Journal Gazette about efforts to put his killers behind bars.

Terrance Miles was shot to death in May 2017; his friends and family gathered at the Allen County Courthouse Thursday to hold a vigil demanding justice in the case.

Fort Wayne police have arrested two men in the case: Jaevin Bowie, who took a plea deal and will be sentenced to no more than 8-and-a-half years next month, and Henry Underwood, whose trial starts Tuesday.