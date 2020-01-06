Underwood accused of shooting at house and injuring man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Henry Underwood, who was acquitted in October in the murder of a North Side High School assistant football coach, is now charged with shooting at a house and injuring a man inside.

Underwood, 25, is charged with felony criminal reckless according to the Journal Gazette. Court documents reveal he allegedly shot a gun at a home in the 3900 block of South Monroe Street at around 8:20 p.m. back on Dec. 30.

Police found four bullets and damage from a gun outside the home and a used round inside.

A man inside suffered a small cut on his right calf in the shooting.

Underwood was arrested last week on a charge of a felon carrying a handgun.