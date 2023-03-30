Two Three Rivers Festival board members resign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Three Rivers Festival board members have resigned in the wake of former Executive Director Rick Kinney resigning Tuesday.

Shelly Barton and Adam Ehle released statements on social media Thursday morning with each saying, “Please be advised that I have resigned from my position as a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Three Rivers Festival, effective immediately. While it has been a pleasure to be associated with such a heritage event, I can no longer effectively serve in a capacity that’s mutually beneficial. I wish them the best as they move forward. This will conclude and make up the entirety of any comments I have.”

Currently, there are no board members listed on the Three Rivers Festival website. There are also no sponsors listed on the website.

Three Rivers Festival is set for July 7-15 of this year.