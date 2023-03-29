Three Rivers Festival Director Rick Kinney Steps Down

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Three Rivers Festival Board is on the search for a new Executive Director. According to a release from the Festival Board, local entrepreneur and businessman Rick Kinney has stepped down from the Executive Director role.

President John Nichter expressed his confidence in the direction of the Three Rivers Festival, stating “The Three Rivers Festival continues to be in a great position to Create Great Memories, and is excited to present Northeast Indiana’s premier festival despite unprecedented construction challenges downtown with the Headwaters Lofts project.”

An immediate successor to the Executive Director has not yet been named. The 2023 Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15, 2023 featuring the Downtown Midway, Junk Food Alley, Art in the Park, Children’s Fest, The Emporium, Parade, nightly entertainment, and more.