Two teens arrested in connection to shooting in church parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two teen boys have been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in a church parking lot.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the New Covenant Church parking lot at 3420 E. Paulding Road at 7:48 p.m. on April 6 on a report of a man down. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Luke Matthew Borror, 21 of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and is charged with murder, felony murder and robbery. Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy is charged with of felony murder and robbery.

Because they are juveniles, their names were not released.