Wednesday Night Shooting Leaves One Man Dead In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police In Fort Wayne are investigating a fatal Wednesday Night Shooting. At approximately 7:46pm, Fort Wayne Police responded to a report of a person down in a parking lot in the 3400 block of E. Paulding Rd. As police arrived, they located an adult male who appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound lying on the ground next to a vehicle. Officers attempted first aid but paramedics pronounced the male dead at the scene.

Currently there are no suspects in the case, however a witness at the scene reported seeing an unknown number of people running from the scene. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or use the P3 Crime Stoppers app.