Two juveniles arrested in Garrett shooting

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – Officers have arrested two juvenile males in connection to the shooting of a man in the shoulder on Keyser Street in Garrett on Monday night.

At the request of Garrett Police, a Detective and Crime Scene Investigator from the Indiana State Police was called in to assist in the investigation. Through their joint efforts, leads developed quickly which led to the identification of a juvenile male from Garrett and a Juvenile make from Fort Wayne.

The two male juveniles have been charged and are both are being held at the Allen County Juvenile Detention Center as their charges are being handled through the juvenile court system.

The man who was shot remains in serious condition at Parkview Regional Medical Center.