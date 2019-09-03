Man in serious condition after Monday evening shooting in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO) – A Garrett man is in serious condition after being shot late Monday evening.

It started around 10:40 p.m. when the Garrett Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Keyser Street in Garrett where a Garrett man was shot in the shoulder by a small-caliber weapon.

The man was treated on the scene before being transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center and is now in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene. Residents are asked to contact Detective Cornejo at 260-357-5151 ext.3126 with any information regarding the shooting.