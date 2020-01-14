Two charged in robbery at New Haven pizza restaurant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Fort Wayne men accused of robberies in Noble County are now charged with the armed robbery of a New Haven pizza restaurant.

Antonio Wilson, 21, and Jordan Street, 20, were charged in Allen Superior Court Tuesday according to the Journal Gazette. Wilson is charged with armed robbery, while Street is charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement and armed robbery.

Court documents reveal the pair robbed the Papa John’s at gunpoint back on July 5 of last year, taking approximately $740 and forcing three workers into a vehicle to drive them away.

Wilson and Street are also charged with robbing a Subway and Little Caesars in Kendallville on July 8 and 9. Quandeja Whitt is also charged in those robberies.