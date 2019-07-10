Three arrested after Kendallville robbery

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): Three people are facing charges after an armed robbery at a Kendallville restaurant Tuesday night.

Kendallville Police were called to the Little Caesars Pizza at 119 N. Main Street just before 10 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery. The report claimed two men with handguns robbed the restaurant and left, with no vehicle description.

An officer spotted a burgundy Chevrolet Impala about two blocks from the restaurant on the way to the scene. He followed the car until it stopped a few blocks later near Rush Street and Lincoln when a black woman began to walk away from the car. The officer also noticed two black men in the back seat of the car, and one ran from the car. The other man was arrested, and a handgun and mask was found on the back seat.

While one of the men was arrested, the woman fled and was later arrested in the 200 block of W. Mitchell Street.

At around 11:30 p.m., a citizen reported seeing the other man who fled in the area of Silver Street and State Street. Officers found the man near Vine and State Streets and arrested him. He also had a handgun on him.

Jordan Michael Street, 20, is facing charges of robbery, resisting law enforcement and theft. Antonio De Voun Lee Wilson, 21, is facing charges of robbery and possession of a handgun without a permit. Quandeja Dreniya Whitt, 21, has preliminary charges of robbery and assisting a criminal. All three are from Fort Wayne.

The trio is held in the Noble County Jail without bail.