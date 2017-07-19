Two chairmen resign from Dupont Hospital board

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two physician members of Dupont Hospital’s board of directors have submitted their resignations, according to The Journal Gazette.

They are just the latest in the growing number of leaders stepping away from a board associated with Lutheran Health Network.

Dr. Arvind Surendran, an anesthesiologist, submitted his letter Friday and cited personal reasons for the resignation.

Dr. Todd Rumsey, a founding member of the board 17 years ago, emailed his letter Monday evening to board chairman Mike Poore.

Rumsey said he could no longer defend the board’s decisions.

Additional board and leadership changes have taken place throughout the Lutheran community.

Non-physician members Mike Eikenberry and Bill Zielke, said Friday they were evaluating whether to continue service to the boards.

Michael Barranda, a city councilman, attorney, and member of St. Joseph Hospital’s board, said Tuesday he might reconsider his board membership.

Trust between Lutheran Health Network and CHS hit its downfall in May after 10 local doctors attempted to persuade CHS in a buyout – but were declined.

CHS has promised to invest $500 million in Lutheran Health Network over the next five or six years, but several people associated with the network aren’t so sure of CHS’ ability to keep that promise.

Dr. Rumsey and Dr. Surendran will both continue their practices and treat patients although they are no longer members of the board of directors.