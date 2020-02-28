Two arrested in Marion stabbing

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): Two men have been arrested after a man died from a stabbing on Tuesday.

Cody Hickman, 27, was arrested Thursday and is charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. He is held at the Grant County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Anderson Jackson, 37, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. He is held on a $50,000 bond in the Grant County Jail.

RELATED: Marion Police investigating after body found

The victim, now identified as Deandre Oliver, died due to multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Grant County Coroner.

An investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, call the Marion Police Department 765-662-9981.