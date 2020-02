FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Marion Police and the Grant County Coroner are investigating after a body was found Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 2000 block of South Meridian Street at around 8 a.m. The victim is a black man with facila hair and was wearing a black t-shirt and sweat pants.

Officers say that foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, call the Marion Police Department at 765-662-9981.

An investigation is still ongoing.