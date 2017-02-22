Two arrested for Fort Wayne bank robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department has arrested two women for a Tuesday afternoon bank robbery.

Police were called to the Salin Bank on Lima Road just before 2pm Tuesday after a woman wearing a surgical mask entered the bank, handed the teller a note demanding cash, and left with an undisclosed amount in a green car.

Just ten minutes later, police found the car and arrested 39-year-old Lori Williams of Huntington for Robbery and Possession of a Narcotic Drug. They learned a second suspect, Tiffany Whisman, had been dropped off just before the traffic stop at a nearby Family Dollar store.

A K9 unit was deployed and police found Whisman behind the store, hiding behind a dumpster. She was arrested without incident.