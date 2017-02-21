Two detained after Fort Wayne Bank Robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police quickly detained two people for a bank robbery that happened on Lima Road Tuesday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News they were called to the Salin Bank on Lima Road near Northbrook Blvd just before 2pm, after a white woman came into the bank wearing a red sweater, sunglasses and a surgical mask to conceal her face.

She gave the teller a note demanding cash, getting an undisclosed amount, and escaping in a green vehicle. Ten minutes later, officers found a similar-looking car, with a man and a woman inside, and took them in for questioning.

No official charges have been filed yet. The robbery remains under investigation.