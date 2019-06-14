Tuition will increase at Purdue Fort Wayne this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue Fort Wayne tuition will increase this fall.

Purdue University trustees announced Friday that tuition will increase by 1.65% for each of the next two years, according to the Journal Gazette.

Discussion on a tuition increase began last month, with a public hearing on the decision held on May 29.

Undergraduate tuition rates will be $8,589 this fall, and $8,730 in fall 2020. Nonresidents will see tuition increase to $20,622, then $20,961. The configured rates are for those attending the university for a full academic year, and based on 15 credit hours/semester.

An additional tuition charge will also be introduced for international students. Undergraduates will be charged $24.90 per credit hour or $373.50 per semester; graduate students will be charged $31.75 per credit hour.

Tuition will remain frozen at Purdue’s main campus for the seventh and eight consecutive years.