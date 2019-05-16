Purdue University Fort Wayne tuition may increase this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Purdue University Fort Wayne students may start paying a little more in tuition costs.

Purdue University announced Thursday its plans to increase tuition at the Fort Wayne campus in each of the next two years, according to The Journal Gazette.

Each year, tuition will increase by 1.65%.

The proposed increase will raise undergraduate tuition for residents to $8,589 for this fall and $8,730 in fall 2020. Nonresidents will see tuition increase to $20,622, then $20,961. The configured rates are for those attending the university for a full academic year, and based on 15 credit hours/semester.

A public hearing to discuss the planned increase is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. on the West Lafayette campus. Videoconferencing is available in Room 176 of the Science Building at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The university is planning for a identical rate increase for the Purdue Northwest campus as well.

