Triple shooting suspect to seek insanity defense

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man accused of a deadly shooting at a Kendallville gas station last week will seek the insanity defense in his upcoming murder trial.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, 24-year-old Matthew Rodriguez will be seeking a defense of mental disease or defect, more commonly known as the insanity defense.

His attorney has requested a psychological evaluation that will determine whether or not he is able to stand trial for shooting three people inside the Gallops gas station on June 27th, leaving one of them dead and two badly wounded.

Police at the time said the shooting seemed to be a random act of violence and that the shooter didn’t know his victims.