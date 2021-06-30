Suspect in Kendallville triple shooting arrested

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WOWO): The alleged gunman wanted in connection to a triple shooting last weekend in Kendallville is in custody in Ohio.

Kendallville Police say an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was doing a routine check at a rest area outside Athens at just before 3 a.m. Wednesday. A trooper observed the suspect’s vehicle, a red 2010 Kia Forte. Officials say Matthew D. Rodriguez barricaded himself in the rest area and surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident at just before 5 a.m. He is being held at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville. Rodriguez is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

RELATED: Overnight Shooting In Kendallville

His arrest stems from a shooting incident at the Gallops gas station late Sunday night that killed one man and initially left two people in critical condition. One of those hospitalized victims has since been released from the hospital.

Rodriguez will be extradited back to Noble County.