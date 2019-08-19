Trial date set for Whitley County babysitter accused in toddler’s death

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A trial date has been set for a babysitter facing charges in the death of an 11-month-old girl.

Courtney Kincaid is accused of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old.

Charges against Kincaid came almost a year after the death of Emma Grace Leeman in April 2018. The child suffered head trauma while in Kincaid’s care.

Kincaid pleaded not guilty to the charges this past June.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Kincaid’s trial date is set for Jan. 6, 2020.