Babysitter facing charges in Kosciusko County toddler’s death pleads not guilty

KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The babysitter charged in the death of a Kosciusko County 11-month-old is pleading not guilty.

Courtney Kincaid made an appearance in Whitley County Circuit Court Monday after being arrested last week.

She faces charges of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old. Charges against Kincaid come almost a year after the death of Emma Grace Leeman in April of 2018, who suffered head trauma while in the care of Kincaid.

Kincaid is out on bond. The next court date in the case in July 1.