Trial date set for man involved in crash that killed teacher

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a high school teacher in a hit and run crash.

Ryan Gravit of LaGrange will face a judge and jury on June 8th. It was in August 2019 that police say Gravit, while intoxicated and driving a U-haul truck, hit Chuck Schlemmer as he was riding his bike near Ligonier.

Gravit left the scene of the crash and Schlemmer died several days later in the hospital when his family took him off life support.

The Elkhart Truth reports that the Noble County Prosecutor will look for a stricter sentence after filing a motion to have him designated as a habitual criminal offender.

Schlemmer taught at West Noble for 24 years and coached cross country until 2017.