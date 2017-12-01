Toddler’s death ruled a homicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death of a two-year-old boy.

The coroner says Malakai Michael Garrett manner of death was homicide, and the cause was due to laceration of the pancreas and blunt force injury to the abdomen.

The toddler was dropped off at at Fort Waye fire station Wednesday afternoon in critical condition, and then later died at a local hospital.

EARLIER: Man facing charges in toddler’s death

Mitchell Vanryn, 27, is facing charges of felony aggravated battery and felony domestic battery in Garrett’s death.

Garrett’s death is the 36th homicide in Allen County this year.

His death remains under investigation.