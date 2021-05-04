TinCaps home opener set for tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Minor-league baseball returns to Parkview Field tonight.

The Fort Wayne TinCaps will host the West Michigan Whitecaps in their first game of the 2021 campaign, after missing the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonight will be game one of a six-game homestand for the TinCaps, who have been promoted to High-A level in the San Diego Padres’ minor league infrastructure.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 pm, weather permitting. Coverage on our sister station, 1380 The Fan, starts at 6:45 pm.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place, including limited fan capacity and a face mask requirement.