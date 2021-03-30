TinCaps to enforce mask-wearing, promote vaccines at home games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne TinCaps return to play in May, and they’ll be bringing messaging supporting coronavirus vaccines with them.

Team President Mike Nutter tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s an effort to help achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, and ultimately make it so more people can enjoy TinCaps baseball.

“We want to use baseball as the platform and Parkview Field as the venue to really help spread the vaccine awareness,” Nutter says. “We haven’t made it mandatory for our full-time people or our seasonal people, but we are encouraging everybody.”

Fan attendance at Parkview Field will be limited to 25% capacity – about 3,000 fans – for the TinCaps’ home opener on May 4th. Face coverings will also be required.