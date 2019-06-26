Three facing charges after trafficking bust at Kosciusko County Jail

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people are facing charges after police discovered them trafficking a cell phone and drugs into the Kosciusko County Jail.

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, June 23, a Kosciusko County Jail officer located a cell phone, charger and 12 unidentified pills inside a trash can in the women’s public restroom in the jail lobby.

Due to prior information obtained by NET 43, investigators had been conducting surveillance on inmate Christopher Susaraba.

RELATED: Kosciusko County inmate facing charges in another inmate’s death

Detectives were able to backtrack communication between Susaraba, another inmate named Christopher Castle, and Morgan Helper.

Through coded messages, police discovered Helper was tasked with delivering the phone, charger and Vyvance, which is a Schedule II narcotic, to the jail.

Police arrested Helper, 25, the following day when she arrived at the jail for a video visitation. She’s facing one count of Trafficking with an Inmate, which is a level 5 felony. She’s being held on a $10,250 cash bond.

Additional charges have been filed against the two inmates.

Castle is now facing charges of Trafficking with an Inmate and Dealing in a Schedule II Controlled Substance (aiding, inducing or causing). He has been incarcerated since March 12.

Susaraba is also now facing a Trafficking with an Inmate charge. He has been incarcerated since March 6.