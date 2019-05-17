Kosciusko County inmate facing charges in another inmate’s death

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Kosciusko County Jail inmate is facing new charges after the death of another inmate.

Christopher Susaraba, 28, was incarcerated on March 6 for a felony failure to appear warrant.

Police believe Susaraba had methamphetamine and heroin in his body cavity prior to his incarceration, then provided the drugs to another inmate, Dennis McCrory.

McCrory took the drugs, then became lethargic. He eventually overdosed, leading to his death.

Jail officers immediately initiated life-saving measures on McCrory, and administered Narcan, but without success. An autopsy indicated that McCrory died from acute mixed drug intoxication.

Susaraba is now facing charges of Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death (Level 1 Felony) and Trafficking with an Inmate (Level 5 Felony). A $100,250 bond has been set.

Susaraba is the first suspect in Kosciusko County to face drug charges that resulted in the death of an inmate.

An initial hearing has yet to be scheduled.