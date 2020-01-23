Third woman charged in Jay County man’s death

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The murder case of a Jay County man now involves a third woman.

18-year-old Hanna Knapke (nap-key) of Fort Recovery, Ohio, has been arrested for her involvement in the murder of 31-year-old Shea Briar. This comes after the arrests of former Fort Recovery High School softball coaches Esther Stephen and Shelby Hiestand in the case.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, police say Stephen and Hiestand have admitted to shooting Briar in the back over a child custody dispute between Briar and Stephen.

Police say Knapke let the women use her vehicle in the crime, and say she was with them when it happened.